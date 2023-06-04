Bhopal: Govind not made LoP with MLAs’ support, says Sajjan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Infighting among the Congress leaders over the chief ministerial candidate is continuing.

The supporters of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath got angry on Saturday when Leader of Opposition (LoP) Govind Singh said the legislators would elect the chief minister after the polls.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said Singh did not become LoP with the support of legislators.

Since Singh is a senior leader, he was made LoP, Verma said, adding that the people would vote for the Congress as well as in the name of Nath.

According to Verma, since Singh is a socialist, he should think the same thing about himself as he thinks about others.

Nath is our leader, but legislators to elect CM: Singh

Reacting to Sajjan Singh Verma’s statement, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh made a statement.

The party will contest the election under the leadership of Nath, and there is no doubt in it, Singh said, adding that the chief minister is elected by legislators after the election.

If there is no consensus among the legislators on one person, the legislators hold an election, the LoP said.

