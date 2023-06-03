Bhopal: Collection agent robbed of ₹20L, 6 held

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police have arrested six persons who had robbed a collection agent and his friend of Rs 20 lakh in Habibganj earlier, the police said on Friday.

All the arrested accused are natives of Hyderabad.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Zone-1, Sai Krishna Thota said that the victim, Kishan Patel, used to work as a collection agent for Gujarat-based company named D-Natwar, who was robbed of Rs 20 lakh by six men who posed as policemen.

Patel narrated the incident to his boss Popat Laal who visited Bhopal from Gujarat and approached the police. The police began sifting through the CCTV footages and checked all the hotels in Habibganj area, from where they learnt that all the accused belong to Hyderabad in Telangana.

On June 2, the police received a tip-off about the accused travelling by a car on Biaora-Rajgarh road. The accused were stopped and questioned, who identified themselves as Batulla Mahesh and Chinnam Krishna. They confessed to committing the crime and admitted involvement of four other accomplices in the crime.

Search is on for the other accused while Rs 12 lakh have been seized from the possession of the arrested accused, the police said.