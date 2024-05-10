 MP: Posters Terming Jabalpur SDM As 'Chor' & 'Rishwatkhor' Spark Controversy; Collector Calls It A 'Conspiracy' 
MP: Posters Terming Jabalpur SDM As 'Chor' & 'Rishwatkhor' Spark Controversy; Collector Calls It A 'Conspiracy' 

The poster reads ‘Courtesy of harassed public' at the bottom, which signifies that these have been put up by common people and not a specific organization.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
MP: Poster Defaming SDM Found In Jabalpur City; Collector Terms It A Conspiracy  | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Posters accusing the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of bribery have been spotted all over the streets of Jabalpur on Friday. The pictures of the posters, terming SDM, Gorakhpur (Jabalpur), "chor," and "rishwatkhor" (thief and briber), have stirred up chaos in the entire city; however, the source of such posters is yet to be ascertained.

According to information, posters accusing the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Gorakhpur Tehsil, Pankaj Mishra, of bribery and theft have been pasted at various locations in Jabalpur city. The poster alleges that Gorakhpur tehsil has become the hub of corrupt people, and apparently, it tops in corruption. 

article-image

Also, the poster reads ‘Courtesy of harassed public' at the bottom, which signifies that these have been put up by common people and not any specific group.

'Disappointed people react this way'

However, Jabalpur collector Deepak Saxena has termed the incident a conspiracy to tarnish the image of SDM.

As per Collector Deepak Saxena, the SDM is not involved in any wrongdoing. “These posters do not mention any specific incident involving the SDM. Neither are their complaints lodged with the administration, government, nor the investigating agencies against the SDM,” Saxena argued.

He continued, “Often, people who are desperate to get their work done react this way when the officers refuse for any reason.”

He further informed me that SDM Pankaj Mishra has filed a police complaint against the incident. People who put up the posters are being searched for. Further details can be revealed once the accused are caught. 

