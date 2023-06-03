Bhopal: Waqf Board forms new rules for managing committees

Photo Credit: Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Waqf Board has formed new format of rules and regulation regarding functioning of managing committees. Waqf Board chairman Sanwar Patel informed that there were many lacunae in functioning of managing committees. To redress these problems, new rules and regulation were uploaded on www.mpwaqfboard.org.

He further said, “Process for constitution of new committees will start from June 12. These concerning bodies will have to submit details at Waqf Board office. Waqf Board has to take care of 15,000 properties in the state. Irregular functioning and mismanagement of the committees incurs huge loss to Board.”

The committees, which were not constituted earlier may apply under new format.