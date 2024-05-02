MP: Scuffle Over Water Collection in Shivpuri Leaves Two Injured

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the summer sun is baring its fangs, the residents of Shivpuri are facing severe water shortage. The situation has come to such a pass that there was a scuffle among some people over the collection of a pail of water.

According to reports, a scuffle among some people erupted in Kothi number 27 on Rataur road on Tuesday. There was an altercation between the two people. Immediately after that, three people attacked a man and his son with rods. Both of them sustained injuries in the head; and they were admitted to the district hospital. The district administration is concerned about the scuffle over collection of water.

According to injured Akash Dhakad, a resident of Tendua Hall, his father Devendra Dhakad had a dispute with their neighbour Brijesh Rawat over taking water from a bore well. Rawat’s son Ankit and his wife attacked him and his father with iron rods, Akash said.

Lack of Rain

Shivpuri district received scanty rainfall between July and September last year. As a result, underground water level has depleted and hand pumps have gone out of order. The district administration has set up control rooms at different places to deal with the water shortage.

The officials of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) are also keeping a watch on the situation arising out of water shortage. Executive engineer of PHE LP Singh said that a control room had been set in the district headquarters. Complaints relating to water shortage are being disposed of, he said, adding that control rooms have also been set up in Janapad.