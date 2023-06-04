 Indore: Success is a subjective concept that evolves over time, says IIM Director
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Success is a subjective concept that evolves over time, says IIM Director

Indore: Success is a subjective concept that evolves over time, says IIM Director

First Batch of Certificate Programme in Global Supply Chain Management designed for armed forces officers concluded.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore director, Prof HimanshuRai, said that success is a subjective concept that evolves over time.

“Do not obsess over milestones alone, because the true beauty of life lies in the journey itself—the moments experienced in between those milestones,” said, HimanshuRai, director, IIM Indore on Saturday during a valedictory function of the first batch of Certificate Programme in Global Supply Chain Management (CPGSM) which is designed for armed forces officers. 

Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan AVSM, SM, Commandant Infantry School Mhow; Prof PrashantSalwan, Dean-Programmes, and Prof Omkar D Palsule Desai, Programme Coordinator, graced the valedictory function. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh couple got divorced 8 years ago, will get married again for their children
article-image

Rai emphasised the tremendous power of networking and the importance of remaining open to learning from everyone and everything. He urged the participants to continue networking and maintain humility, highlighting that education instills a sense of humility. “Embrace a spirit of lifelong learning, for your quest for knowledge, should extend far beyond the knowledge you have gained during the programme”, he said. 

Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan, during his address highlighted the institution's collaborations with various nations and its continued growth. "IIM Indore offers tailored courses catering to specific individuals, and the Certificate Programme in Global Supply Chain Management (CPGSM) is one such example," he said. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner reviews progress of schemes in Narmadapuram
article-image

Recognising the impact of changing alignments and evolving national interests on industries, he further stressed the importance of teamwork, drawing parallels to the unity and success achieved within a squadron in the defence forces. 

Prof.PrashantSalwan shed light on the complexities and risks associated with Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM). He emphasised that, in addition to the known challenges such as labour and talent shortage, material scarcity, inflation, recession, energy storage, and political constraints, the post-COVID era has introduced a new dimension of wicked problems. "It is vital to equip participants with the necessary skill sets to tackle these challenges and emerge as industry-ready professionals. Thus, we have ensured that the curriculum provides officers with deep insights into the supply chain industry," he said.

The first batch concluded with a total of 49 armed forces officers (09 females and 40 males) from the Air Force (17), Army (08), and Navy (29) receiving their well-deserved certificates of completion.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya claims rampant corruption in development of Mahakal Lok corridor
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Success is a subjective concept that evolves over time, says IIM Director

Indore: Success is a subjective concept that evolves over time, says IIM Director

Timely redress of applications seeking correction in GST registration details needed-Tax...

Timely redress of applications seeking correction in GST registration details needed-Tax...

8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits it in MP's Dhar

8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits it in MP's Dhar

Indore: No brokerage from farmers in Choithram Mandi

Indore: No brokerage from farmers in Choithram Mandi

Indore: Cyclothon on World Cycle Day

Indore: Cyclothon on World Cycle Day