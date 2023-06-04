Indore: Success is a subjective concept that evolves over time, says IIM Director

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore director, Prof HimanshuRai, said that success is a subjective concept that evolves over time.

“Do not obsess over milestones alone, because the true beauty of life lies in the journey itself—the moments experienced in between those milestones,” said, HimanshuRai, director, IIM Indore on Saturday during a valedictory function of the first batch of Certificate Programme in Global Supply Chain Management (CPGSM) which is designed for armed forces officers.

Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan AVSM, SM, Commandant Infantry School Mhow; Prof PrashantSalwan, Dean-Programmes, and Prof Omkar D Palsule Desai, Programme Coordinator, graced the valedictory function.

Rai emphasised the tremendous power of networking and the importance of remaining open to learning from everyone and everything. He urged the participants to continue networking and maintain humility, highlighting that education instills a sense of humility. “Embrace a spirit of lifelong learning, for your quest for knowledge, should extend far beyond the knowledge you have gained during the programme”, he said.

Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan, during his address highlighted the institution's collaborations with various nations and its continued growth. "IIM Indore offers tailored courses catering to specific individuals, and the Certificate Programme in Global Supply Chain Management (CPGSM) is one such example," he said.

Recognising the impact of changing alignments and evolving national interests on industries, he further stressed the importance of teamwork, drawing parallels to the unity and success achieved within a squadron in the defence forces.

Prof.PrashantSalwan shed light on the complexities and risks associated with Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM). He emphasised that, in addition to the known challenges such as labour and talent shortage, material scarcity, inflation, recession, energy storage, and political constraints, the post-COVID era has introduced a new dimension of wicked problems. "It is vital to equip participants with the necessary skill sets to tackle these challenges and emerge as industry-ready professionals. Thus, we have ensured that the curriculum provides officers with deep insights into the supply chain industry," he said.

The first batch concluded with a total of 49 armed forces officers (09 females and 40 males) from the Air Force (17), Army (08), and Navy (29) receiving their well-deserved certificates of completion.

