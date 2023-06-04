Madhya Pradesh couple got divorced 8 years ago, will get married again for their children

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In an interesting incident of Gwalior, a seperated couple is getting married again after 8 years of divorce infront of their children. This story is about a woman from Gwalior and a man from Dhaulpur who are parents to a son (16) and a daughter (14).

According to mediator Harish Deewan, the man and woman got married in 2005 in Gwalior. They gave birth to two children, an elder son in 2007 and a younger daughter in 2009.

The husband, however, was addicted to alcohol which created friction among the family. As the friction intensified, the couple decide to get divorced in 2015.

As a matter of fact, children's custody was given to the father instead of the mother. The mother was not happy after being separated from her children.

Mediator helped the woman meet her family after 8 years...

Hence, after 8 years the mother went to the mediator with her problem. Reacting to which mediator talked to her ex-husband. After an argument, the ex-husband agreed to meet his ex-wife on one condition that she would not badmouth him in front of the children.

The family met at a park located in Phool Baag in Gwalior in the presence of a mediator. The meeting reflected the possibility that the ex-couple can start living together back again. After this, the mediator counselled the woman about her relationship and her children's future.

The woman then agreed with the mediator and went back to Dhaulpur to live with her family. The ex-couple would be getting married again in presence of their children. This time children would be a part of 'Baratis' in wedding of their own parents.