 Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands probe into Mahakal scam in Morena
It is noteworthy that owing to gusty winds in Ujjain, a number of idols of gods and goddesses had been damaged, while the appearance of other idols had been tampered.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress committee of Morena has called for a probe in the scam involved in construction of idols for Mahakal Lok on Saturday, said chairman of Morena Congress committee, Deepak Sharma in a press conference. It is noteworthy that owing to gusty winds in Ujjain, a number of idols of gods and goddesses had been damaged, while the appearance of other idols had been tampered.

The congress workers have demanded a duly probe into the matter, and have said that a top-level investigation must be carried out in the case. Sharma said, the winds blowing at a speed of Rs 30km/hr to be ordinary and have alleged that the BJP has exercised a scam in the construction of the idols.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

