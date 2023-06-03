Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands probe into Mahakal scam in Morena

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress committee of Morena has called for a probe in the scam involved in construction of idols for Mahakal Lok on Saturday, said chairman of Morena Congress committee, Deepak Sharma in a press conference. It is noteworthy that owing to gusty winds in Ujjain, a number of idols of gods and goddesses had been damaged, while the appearance of other idols had been tampered.

The congress workers have demanded a duly probe into the matter, and have said that a top-level investigation must be carried out in the case. Sharma said, the winds blowing at a speed of Rs 30km/hr to be ordinary and have alleged that the BJP has exercised a scam in the construction of the idols.