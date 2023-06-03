Bhopal: Special anti-theft campaign underway across state

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under ‘Operation Shikanja’ launched across state to check vehicle lifting, Madhya Pradesh police have recovered as many as 250 stolen motorcycles and arrested 25 members of interstate gangs involved in stealing of bikes, said officials here on Friday.

The police busted bike lifters' gangs active in different parts of the state and arrested its members. The arrests were made in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur including Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Dewas, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Katni, Harda and Narsinghpur. The gangs were also involved in motorcycle theft incidents in other states as well.

In Jabalpur district, police have arrested 15 accused active in an area under 15 police stations. Police recovered 125 stolen motorcycles worth lakhs of rupees from their possession.

In Dhar district, the Pithampur police seized 81 motorcycles worth Rs 50 lakh and arrested four persons, while Bagh police recovered 40 motorcycles worth Rs 25 lakh and arrested four accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have lifted bikes in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

In Bhopal, 10 bikes worth Rs 11 lakh were seized from the Aishbagh police station area, while one man was arrested from Ratibad and three stolen bikes were recovered from his possession.