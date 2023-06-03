Bhopal: Dream Makers tricks model into offering role in movie, 2 held

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police have arrested two persons from Delhi for duping aspiring actors on the pretext of providing them roles in movies. The police said that till date, the duo has cheated scores of people and made away with more than Rs 50 lakh.

The accused, identified as Waqar Alam and Alka Badonia, told police that they used to post videos of celebrities on social media handle of the company to lure people into their trap.

According to police, a woman, model by profession, had approached them on December 15, 2022 she was duped of around Rs 68,000 by a company promising her to cast in a movie.

The woman told police that she had received a call from a Delhi-based company ‘Dream Makers’. The caller, introducing himself as an employee of the company, told her that she had been selected to shoot a dance video for the company. The caller asked her to pay Rs 15,000 as the registration fee for the same. The woman agreed and transferred the amount into a bank account given by him.

The model again received a call from the company’s ‘dance director’ on January 4 saying that she needs to deposit Rs 53,000 to get her artist card made. The woman again fell into the trap and transferred the amount to his bank account. When she again received a call asking for Rs 1 lakh more for some procedure, the woman grew suspicious and reported the matter to the police on May 5.

On the basis of technical evidence, the team traced the location of the accused to Madhu Vihar in Delhi. A team of Bhopal police went to Delhi and collared the two accused.