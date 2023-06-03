Bhopal: 1,780 players from 33 states to take part in national games

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sportspersons from 33 states will participate in national competition of boxing, athletics and hockey to be organised by Federation of School Games in Bhopal and Gwalior from June 6 -11.

A Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) official said team from Kerala had arrived and teams of other participating states would start arriving in following days.

“In all, 1,780 players from across the country are going to participate,” said DPI official.

The games will be organised in two phases. Badminton and hockey games will be organised in Gwalior. By June 5, all the teams from the participating states will reach Bhopal. In Bhopal, matches will be held at TT Nagar stadium.

Preparations are going on for the event. As of now, officers are busy in holding meetings and reviewing arrangements. On Friday, a meeting was held at Directorate of Public Instructions in this regard.

