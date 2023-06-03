 Madhya Pradesh: Fake lawyers, guarantors arrested in district court in Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh: Fake lawyers, guarantors arrested in district court in Gwalior

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Lawyers of the district court caught hold of two fake lawyers and bogus guarantors and handed them over to the police, sources said on Saturday. The police registered a case against four persons.

According to reports, there were complaints that those fake advocates were sporting black coats without registration,carrying boguspower of attorney and bogus visiting cards.

On the grounds of the complaints, when a few lawyers questioned the fake advocates and the guarantors, the truth came to light.

The fake guarantors identified themselves as Ram Prakash Prajapati, Mahendra Singh Chouhan and Mangal Singh Chouhan, sources further said.

Their names were not found in the register of the State Lawyers’ Parishad and in that of the Jabalpur and High Court Lawyers’ Association, Gwalior.

These fake lawyers have cheated many people, sources in the court said, adding that the fake guarantors were identified as Mahesh Yadav, Yogesh and Golu Sen.

Nevertheless, six persons including two women escaped.

