Bhopal: Hijab not mandatory in schools, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he had cancelled the order in which a school in Damoh made it mandatory for all girl students to wear hijab or head scarf. “I objected and cancelled the order,” Chouhan said at a function in Chhatarpur.

On May 31, posters of toppers from a private school went viral on social media. The surprising aspect of posters was that all the girl students were shown wearing head scarf. They included Hindus and Jains, which sparked outrage. “I have warned that this type of act will not be tolerated at any cost in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

He said education in the state would be guided by New Education Policy. “Other than the policy, if anyone tries to implement agenda, person responsible will be penalised. Schools making it mandatory for girls to wear head scarf will not be allowed to operate,” Chouhan stated.

On Friday, Damoh district collector Mayank Agrawal issued order stating that wearing scarf or hijab was not a mandatory part of school uniform. As per order, song, Lab Pe Ati Hai Dua, will not be recited during the prayer. Now, national anthem will be sung in morning prayer.

The collector said a committee had been formed to conduct inquiry into the incident. Idrish Mohammad on behalf of school management has apologised for the poster. He said it was up to students to wear hijab.

Affiliation suspended…………….

The joint director of school education has issued order to suspend affiliation of the school based on the report submitted by Damoh district education officer.

As per report, school has 1208 students but management failed to provide facilities according to norms. Separate toilets for girls and boys, drinking water facilities were missing. Classroom furniture was very old. The science laboratories of physics and chemistry were filled with old furniture while no space was left to conduct practical exam. School lacks proper playground and sports equipment.