Indore: Injured man bleeds to death as ambulance fails to reach spot

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was hit by a moving train on Sunday lost his life because the ambulance that had been called repeatedly failed to reach the Indore Railway Station and the injured had to taken to the hospital by an autorickshaw.

The deceased Abbas (35), resident of Mandsaur, was hit by the DEMU train at around 3 pm and he fell down between platform number 4 and 5. He was bleeding from his head injury and was unconscious, but was still breathing. The RPF personnel rushed to the spot and when one of them made a phone call to the 108 ambulance, the receiver asked him to give details about the incident. The RPF official told him to send the ambulance immediately to the spot as the case was serious, but the ambulance failed to reach the location. In fact, the RPF personnel called the 108 ambulance thrice, but each time they wasted time asking about details of the incident.

TWO RAILWAY DOCS ATTEND TO INJURED

Later, the two railway doctors were called to the spot. They applied first aid and bandaged the wound, but blood was still flowing. Abbas was carried in a bedsheet outside the station. There was an autorickshaw parked there, but the driver was missing. So, he was put on a handcart. Finally, they managed to find an autorickshaw and took him to hospital. But, it was too late!

Police said the body has been sent for autopsy and investigation is on in the case.

