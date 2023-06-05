Indore: Two held for robbing BBA student of mobile phone 

Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanwarkuan police arrested two youths for robbing a BBA student girl of her mobile phone, police said on Sunday. The accused had also threatened those who came to help the girl with a knife.

Police station in charge Shashikant Chourasia said that BBA student Purvi Sharma was going catch a bus at Choithram Square when two bikers came from the rear and snatched her mobile phone from her hand. The girl raised an alarm and when some people tried to catch the accused one of them showed a knife to threaten them.

The accused managed to flee after leaving their bike behind. The police managed to identify the accused as Praveen and Arun of the Bhawna Nagar and managed to arrest them Later, they were arrested by the police. The mobile phone that was snatched from the student was recovered from the accused and they are being questioned for other such crimes.

Information about the bike owner is also being collected as the police believed that the accused committed crime on a stolen bike. Police claimed that the accused were arrested within 24 hours.

