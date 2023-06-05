Indore: Health Dept issues extended list of Asha worker applicants

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health Department is recruiting Asha workers after a long time and has issued an extended provisional selection list. The Asha workers are to be selected for 279 vacant posts in various wards under the National Urban Health Mission.

Out of the 1,089 applications, 567 are eligible for the posts and the application selection committee will take further action on the eligible candidates.

Before the selection process of Urban ASHA workers, claim and objection applications are being invited online till June 26. Applicants can view the provisional list of ASHA selections from the list pasted at the main gate of the Office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer.

If the applicant has any kind of objection, then he/she can submit the claim or objection application to the office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer, District Indore, inward branch by June 20.