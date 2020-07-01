MP: Finally, Raj Bhavan advertises vacancy at VC office in DAVV

As per new rules, the Raj Bhavan will also consider applications through nomination by the eminent persons including principal secretary concerned administrative department, sitting vice chancellor of Madhya Pradesh, director of IIT/ AIIMS/IIM.

The candidature of those who indulge in undue influencing on the selection process through unethical means shall stand cancelled.

There is no age limit for any candidate to apply for the VC post.

Nearly 12 months ago Section 52 was clamped at DAVV which led to ouster of the then vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad. Prof Renu Jain was appointed as VC in his place.

No Lokauykta, EOW probes

In support of his unblemished career and undoubted integrity, the applicant should file a self-attested certificate to the effect that no enquiry is instituted/ commenced/pending in Lokayukta, Economic Offence Wing or any other organization against him at any level.

Along with the application, in case the applicant is in service, he should file a certificate of his employer / head of the office to the effect that no departmental enquiry is pending against him.

In case of any enquiry conducted as above in earlier years, details of such cases and final conclusion of the enquiry shall have also to be clearly mentioned by the applicant in the self· attested certificate.