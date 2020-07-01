MP: Finally, Raj Bhavan advertises vacancy at VC office in DAVV

Indore: Days after one-year duration of Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) exhausted, Raj Bhavan advertised vacancy at VC office.
In view of coronavirus, Raj Bhavan has sought online applications from candidates aspiring for the coveted post at DAVV.
Raj Bhavan has provided link on its website for aspirants with a deadline of August 5.
The Raj Bhavan ad says that the VC would hold office for a term of 4 years from the date on which he enters office.
“The applicant should be academician with a minimum of ten years of experience as professor in a university system or ten years of experience in an equivalent position in a reputed research and/or academic, administrative organization,” the ad reads.
As per new rules, the Raj Bhavan will also consider applications through nomination by the eminent persons including principal secretary concerned administrative department, sitting vice chancellor of Madhya Pradesh, director of IIT/ AIIMS/IIM.
The candidature of those who indulge in undue influencing on the selection process through unethical means shall stand cancelled.
There is no age limit for any candidate to apply for the VC post.
Nearly 12 months ago Section 52 was clamped at DAVV which led to ouster of the then vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad. Prof Renu Jain was appointed as VC in his place.
No Lokauykta, EOW probes
In support of his unblemished career and undoubted integrity, the applicant should file a self-attested certificate to the effect that no enquiry is instituted/ commenced/pending in Lokayukta, Economic Offence Wing or any other organization against him at any level.
Along with the application, in case the applicant is in service, he should file a certificate of his employer / head of the office to the effect that no departmental enquiry is pending against him.
In case of any enquiry conducted as above in earlier years, details of such cases and final conclusion of the enquiry shall have also to be clearly mentioned by the applicant in the self· attested certificate.
The appointment process
After applications are received, Raj Bhavan will constitute a VC search panel which will have one nominee each from Chancellor, UGC chairman and Department of Higher Education.
The V-C search panel would first short-list 10 to 15 candidates from aspirants on the basis of their resumes. The panel would then call the short-listed candidates for interviews. After interviews, the search will submit a final short-list containing names of three and in special cases of four candidates to the Chancellor.
The Chancellor will appoint one of the candidates from the final list as V-C.
Candidates from city
Several candidates from the city are going to apply for the post. Among them are going to be former VC Ashutosh Mishra, Prof PN Mishra, Prof Ashok Sharma from DAVV, private college principal Mangal Mishra, Holkar College principal Suresh Silawat, retired principal SL Garg, Prof (retd) Ganesh Kawadia.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)