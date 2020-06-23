Raj Bhawan fails to appoint new VC at DAVV within one year of Sec 52

Indore: One year duration of Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam, which was clamped at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), exhausted on June 23 but the Raj Bhawan failed to appoint new vice chancellor within the prescribed time-limit.

Forget appointment, the Raj Bhawan failed to even kick-start process for recruitment of new VC.

A day after common entrance test was marred by technical glitches last year, the state government on June 24 had clamped Section 52 at DAVV which led to ouster of the then vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad and disbanding of executive council comprising 16 members.

In consultation with the government, the then Chancellor Anandiben Patel had appointed Jiwaji University faculty Prof Renu Jain as vice chancellor in last week of July.