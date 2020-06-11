Madhya Pradesh: Raj Bhawan to invite applications for DAVV VC post within a week

Raj Bhawan is going to invite applications for appointment of the new vice-chancellor at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya within a week.

“Advertisements for inviting applications for new VC at DAVV will be released for publication within a week,” Raj Bhawan sources said.

Nearly 11 months after it was clamped, the state government had recently approved a proposal for lifting Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam 1973 from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and sent the file to Raj Bhawan.

This led to clearing the way for the appointment of the new vice chancellor.

After applications are received, the Raj Bhawan will constitute a VC search panel which will have one nominee each from Chancellor, UGC chairman and Department of Higher Education.

The V-C search panel would first short-list 10 to 15 candidates from aspirants on the basis of their resumes. The panel would then call the short-listed candidates for interviews. After interviews, the search will submit a final short-list containing names of three and in special cases of four candidates to the Chancellor.

The Chancellor will appoint one of the candidates from the final list as V-C.