Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits RSS office and Raj Bhawan, cabinet expansion speculated

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the RSS office and discussed about the cabinet expansion.

After that, Chouhan went to Raj Bhawan and met Governor Lalji Tandon. The meeting indicates that the ministry expansion is in the offing. The RSS leaders’ interference is evident in the cabinet expansion, and it was because of the RSS leaders’ interference that Kamal Patel and Meena Singh got berth in the cabinet.

The RSS is against inducting some former BJP ministers into the cabinet.As Cho uhan does not want that the leaders close to him should be out of the cabinet, he is discussing the issue with the RSS leaders.

The RSS wants those BJP legislators, who have not yet had a chance to become ministers, should be inducted into the cabinet.

The RSS wants that opportunity should be given to the senior legislators.

Since the Scindia supporters have been inducted into the cabinet, there is a limited scope for others, but Chouhan wants to give chance to some old and new faces. The RSS is working on it.

Chouhan also informed RSS’s Madhya Chhetra Pracharak Deepak Bisupte about the action the government has taken to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Chouhan and Sangh leaders also discussed about the return of migrant labourers to the state.

The Sangh runs several activities related to cottage and village industries and labourers may be engaged in it.

Chouhan also informed Tandon about the challenges related to the coronavirus.

Chief Minister also presented some masks made by women to Tandon. Mask-making has generated job opportunities for women who are earning livelihood sitting homes.