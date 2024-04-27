MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 85-Plus Senior Citizens, Differently-Abled Persons Cast Vote From Home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior citizens of above 85 years of age and differently-abled persons cast their vote from homes on Friday. Some of them cast their vote from the drawing room of their homes and some sitting on beds and cots in the courtyards or drawing rooms.

The process will continue on Saturday. People from the neighbourhood also came to watch the voting process, but the polling team did not allow anyone to go near the ballot box.

The polling team conducted the voting through postal ballot from 9 am to 5 pm. Videography of the entire process was also held. Observer Rubal Agarwal and Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh inspected the door-to-door voting process in the South-West Assembly constituency. The officials asked the voters how they felt after voting from home.

The family members of voters also offered tea and cold water to the officials and the polling teams as well. In all the seven assemblies of the district, 1454 voters aged 85+ and 318 disabled voters had expressed their desire to vote from home.

They cannot go to the polling booth; the Booth Level Officers (BLO) had made them fill the forms some time ago. On this basis, the voting process started on Friday. There was enthusiasm among these voters to vote from home.

As many as 1,503 85-plus and differently-abled voters cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections in the seven Vidhan Sabha constituencies on Friday. A total of 1,764 voters of the two categories had applied for the facility.