Madhya Pradesh: BJP ministers’ panel to probe Congress govt’s decisions in its last six-month rule

The decisions taken by the Congress government during the last six months of its rule may become pain in the neck for former chief minister Kamal Nath and some of the officers.

The state government has set up a team of ministers to probe into the decisions taken by the Congress government before March 20 this year. The team comprises home minister Narottam Mishra, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat and agriculture minister Kamal Patel. The team will probe into the tenders and other work of the Congress during the last six months of its rule.

Magnificent MP held in Indore belongs to the work done during the last six months of the Congress government.

Panel on lack of revenue

A team of ministers has been set up to deal with the lack of revenue because of the corona pandemic. The committee comprises home minister Narottam Mishra, minister for cooperatives Govind Singh Rajput and tribal welfare minister Meena Singh. The committee will submit a report to increase revenue in coming days.