Madhya Pradesh: 10,000 labourers sent to UP borders by bus, food given to them

Labourers from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan go to Uttar Pradesh via Madhya Pradesh.

About 10,000 labourers have been sent through buses from the borders of MP to the peripheries of UP.

Arrangements for food and health tests of all these labourers have been made.

These arrangements are being made on a war footing; besides a control room is monitoring the transportation of labourers.

Nearly 2.68 labourers have returned to the state. On Tuesday, more than 375 additional buses have begun to transport labourers coming from other states on the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

As many as 642 buses are plying daily and will continue to do so till all the labourers are sent to their native places.

Provisions for food were made on the Sendhwa border for labourers and they were taken to Dewas transit point.

As many as 104 buses have been sent from Sendhwa to Dewas transit point. The buses were carrying about 4,200 labourers.

Similarly, 110 buses carrying 4,400 labourers took off on Wednesday. Buses are being sent from Dewas transit point to Sagar and Guna.

The work of transporting labourers is going on non-stop. The arrangements made by the state government have now taken proper shape.

Taking the incidents of the labourers walking long distances seriously, Chouhan told officers that no labourer should remain hungry on the borders of MP.

A state-level control room (0755-2411180) of 250 lines is working round the clock.

About 7,000 labourers from various states are reaching the borders of MP on foot.

Arrangements have been made for the workers who are arriving at Sendhwa Barwani, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Sheopur, Agar, Neemuch, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Seoni and Balaghat districts of the state.