Madhya Pradesh: Markets to reopen in green zones, night curfew to go on

Markets will reopen in green zones during the lockdown-4.0 beginning from May 18.

Barring a few activities, most of the everyday work will be allowed in the districts which come under green zone.

The state government is making a draft for restarting economic activities in green zones. The draft being made with people’s suggestions will be sent to the Central Government.

Life will be brought back to normal in green zones, but malls, educational institutions, cinema halls and religious places where a large number of people gather will be shut.

Only night curfew will be in place in green zones, but there will be no restrictions on people’s movements in the day.

Nevertheless, the borders of the districts which fall under green zone will be sealed, so that nobody can enter there without permission.

Nine districts in the state have no corona patients. Earlier, there were some patients in those places, but after they were cured, no new cases were reported from there. All economic activities will be restarted in those districts, though with certain restrictions.

Limited activities will be allowed in orange and red zones. The government and officials reached a consensus over reopening markets in orange zones too.

Besides private offices, the shops outside the containment area in orange zones will be allowed to reopen.

Most of the restrictions will be in red zones where main markets will remain shut.

Only those shops which are set up in colonies will be allowed to reopen. Some new shops where crowd does not gather may be allowed to function, and the focus will be on home-delivery items.

Green Zone: Malls, educational institutions, cinema halls and religious places to remain shut

Orange zone: Private offices, shops outside containment area to reopen

Red Zone: neighborhood shops, lone standing outlet in colonies to reopen, focus on home-delivery items.

Ministers discuss with crisis mgmt group

The ministers have discussed with the crisis management group about what will be the strategy for the lockdown after May 17. The ministers, being in charge of their respective divisions, have discussed what kind of restrictions should be imposed and what kind of bans should be lifted.

The ministers suggested that the lockdown restrictions should be in place in those areas where corona patients are found.

Legislators and those who were present at the meeting suggested that economic activities should be started during the lockdown.