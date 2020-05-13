Madhya Pradesh: BJP ex-MLA Rajkumar Mev violating lockdown frequently, Mandleshwar SDM complains to collector

Mandleshwar sub-divisional magistrate Anand Rajawat submitted an application to Khargone district collector Gopalchandra Daad demanding relevant action against former MLA Rajkumar Mev who has been frequenly violating lockdown norms even after repeated warning.

According to information, Mev with his supporters are often visiting Musakhedi locality in Indore, one of the containment area. Even Maheshwar police station in charge Hakam Singh Panwar warned Mev not to visit there, but no avail.

Last Wednesday, Mev visited Maheshwar assembly constituency and before this he visited Balwada village. Photographs of his visits are present on the social media platforms as well, he alleged.

If this is not enough, Mev brought one Katargaon girl from Indore. On this, locals raised objection and lodged complaint to the SDM Rajawat. Following this, patwari there prepared panchnama and informed local police staton in charge GL Shrivastava. However, matter was cover up by the officials saying that they send back girl to Indore.

Even the matter reached upto superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Pandey and district collector Gopalchandra Daad, no action has been taken against Mev so far.

When contacted SDM Rajawat said that they got a complaint from Katargaon villagers. We asked patwari to submit a reply and based on that we submitted an application to the distric collector. District collector office directed cyber cell to investigate the matter.