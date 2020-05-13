What social distancing? Large crowd gathers in Madhya Pradesh to welcome Jain Monk

The norms of social distancing and precautions of wearing a mask were flouted in Banda, Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh on May 12 after a large crowd gathered to welcome a Jain Monk.
As Jain Monk Pramansagar reached Banda, Sagar district along with 20 of his followers, a large number of people took to the streets to welcome him on Tuesday.
After photos of the large crowd went viral on social media, netizens to Twitter and slammed the organisers. One user said, "Organisers should be booked under strict laws. I feel Maharaj ji should have issued strict instructions to avoid this gathering." Another user said, "Have they lost their minds?"
Here's what netizens had to say:
In the meanwhile, the police administration has issued orders to investigate and take actions according to Praveen Bhuria, ASP Sagar. "Directions have been given to investigate and take action against organizers if social distancing norms and Section-144 were violated," Bhuria told news agency ANI.
