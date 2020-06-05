Alert! DAVV on target of cyber fraudsters

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the leading university of the state, is on the target of some cyber crooks.

Days after they created a fake email address of the vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and using it sought Amazon vouchers from faculty members, the fraudsters allegedly tried to take potential students for a ride by using the name of DAVV.

They reportedly created a website in the name of DAVV and asked students to register for CET exam.

CET (common entrance test) is a national level exam of DAVV conducted in nearly 25 cities across the nation. Though the exam, DAVV grants admissions in its professional courses.

The university receives around 20,000 registrations every year for CET. It charges around Rs 1500 per registration which amounts to Rs 3 crore.

The cyber fraudsters allegedly tried to steal this money by making a fake website in the name of DAVV.

The domain of DAVV website is www.davvuniv.ac.in. The fraudsters created a website with domain www.davvuniv.in and invited registrations for CET exam.

On learning about the incident, the university issued a public note stating that somebody is sending messages to students for registering with a website created in the name of DAVV.

“It’s a fake website. We appeal students not to be misled by the message,” DAVV media coordinator Dr Chandan Gupta said.

The university has also informed cyber cell about this fake website.

Youth Congress leader Abhijeet Pandey stated that they would also lodge a complaint with cyber cell of police asking them to probe how many students had registered using the fake website.

“This is the third attempt by cyber criminals to target DAVV. In one of the attempts, a fake email ID in name of Prof PN Mishra was created and an attempt was made to get money from his colleagues through the website. Then, the same attempt was done in the name of VC. Now, a fake website was created in the name of DAVV. The university is on the target of cyber fraudsters,” Abhijeet said.