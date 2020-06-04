DAVV prepares timetable, UG exams from July 1 and PG from July 2

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has prepared timetables for undergraduate final year and postgraduate final semester exams.

“BSc and BCom exams will commence on July 1 whereas BA exams will start on July 8.” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

He stated that as far as MA, MCom and MSc exams concerned they are going to begin on July 2.

The university is going to upload the timetables on its website in a day or two.

Tiwari stated that more than 56,000 students, including 44,000 of UG and 11,000 of PG courses would take exams.

UG final year exams were underway when the same had to be suspended in March third week following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

Tiwari stated that three papers of BCom, 10 of BA and 12 of BSc were left when exams were suspended.

Since then more than two months have passed but the exams could not be resumed following coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the Raj Bhawan provided a window from June 29 to July 31 to universities asking them to hold UG final year and PG final semester exams.