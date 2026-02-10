 Indore News: HC Warns VFI Of Contempt Over Delay In Decision On MP Volleyball Association
The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has warned the Volleyball Federation of India of contempt for delaying a decision on recognition of the MP Volleyball Association. Directing strict compliance with its earlier order, the court gave VFI 30 more days to decide, cautioning that further delay could invite contempt proceedings.

ATUL GAUTAM
Updated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) of strict compliance with its earlier order regarding the recognition application of Madhya Pradesh Volleyball Association (MPVA), warning of contempt action in case of further delay.

Justice Pranay Verma passed the order while hearing a civil contempt petition filed by the MPVA, alleging non-compliance of the court’s November 18, 2025 order. In that ruling, the HC had directed the VFI to decide the Association’s pending application for recognition within 45 days.

The Association submitted that the court’s order had not been implemented within the stipulated time, forcing it to approach the HC again.

Taking a serious note of the grievance, the HC directed the VFI to positively comply with the November 18 order within a further period of 30 days from the date of receipt of the certified copy of the present order.

The HC further made it clear that failure to comply within the extended timeframe would be at the VFI’s own risk and consequences.

It cautioned that such non-compliance could invite initiation of contempt proceedings if the petitioner is compelled to move the court again. With these directions, the contempt petition was disposed of.

