Indore News: Board Exams Begin Smoothly In City, 98.15% Attendance On Day One | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examinations began smoothly in Indore on Monday, with the district recording a 98.15 per cent attendance on the first day, education officials said.

English paper, conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, marked the start of the Class 12 board examinations. According to District Education Officer Sushma Vaishya, around 89,000 students were registered to appear at 138 examination centres across Indore district.

Vaishya said that eight flying squads were deployed to ensure strict vigilance and prevent the use of unfair means. “The flying squads carried out surprise inspections at 30 examination centres during the exam hours. No cases of cheating or serious irregularities were reported,” she said.

The board had put in place multi-layered security arrangements to ensure transparent and malpractice-free examinations. All centres were monitored through CCTV cameras, while mobile signal jammers were installed at identified sensitive centres to curb the use of electronic devices.

Officials said the movement and distribution of question papers were carried out under tight supervision, with papers opened only inside examination halls in the presence of authorised officials. Police and administrative staff were deployed at several centres to maintain law and order.

As part of a preventive initiative, the board introduced ‘honesty boxes’ at the entry gates of examination centres. Students were allowed to voluntarily deposit mobile phones, notes or other prohibited items before entering the exam halls without facing any penalty. Officials said the initiative helped reduce inadvertent violations.

Read Also Indore News: HC Warns VFI Of Contempt Over Delay In Decision On MP Volleyball Association

Education department officials reported that the overall conduct of the examination remained peaceful, with students reaching centres on time and adhering to prescribed guidelines. Arrangements for drinking water, seating and other basic facilities were ensured at all centres.

Class 10 MP Board examinations will begin on February 13, while Class 12 exams will continue till early March. Authorities have appealed to students to remain calm and follow examination rules strictly in the coming days.