Indore: Schools carry initiative of CBSE of conducting Online Fitness sessions

Indore

With the extended lockdown covering entire summer vacations, it was a challenge for students to learn beyond books due to lack of real-life exposure. However, ensuring that fitness remains an integral part of their life, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been conducting Online Fitness sessions.

Ensuring overall development of students during the lockdown, most schools are conducting online classes.

Taking this initiative further, The Emerald Heights International School organised ‘Virtual Summer Camp’ for students of class III to VIII. Though it is not possible to play any sport online, it is definitely possible to practice and strengthen our skills for becoming a better sportsperson, explained school principal Siddharth Singh.

“Practice makes a person perfect, but losing the practice could result in long-term effects for every student whether it is in sports or studies,” Singh said. To help students stay focused on their goals and ensure learning through lockdown, students were given an option for virtual summer camp.

“Continuity is the foundation of the game and the method by which you should play, so every year even in vacations, we hold summer camps, and due to lockdown we held our first virtual summer camp,” Singh said.

From yoga, arts, acrobatics to music and even robotics training were organised online in the virtual camp. Trainers Shadab Khan and Khalid Khan lead special sport sessions to help sports teams and students physically fit through the lockdown. For mental health, yoga and meditation sessions were organised.

To promote art, an art competition following art training was also organised. Arushi Agrawal from Class VI-E prepared an impressive painting, which was selected as the best artwork of the camp.

Arushi attempted to show two faces of coronavirus in her painting. Prepared with wax colours, the painting showed how coronavirus has locked up humans and on the other hand, given healing time to nature.

“Corona is also a lesson for all of us, we must learn to respect Mother Nature and ensure that our actions do not harm earth,” Arushi said.