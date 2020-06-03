Covid 19: IIT Indore conducts training on disaster risk management

Indian Institute of Technology Indore in collaboration with National Institute of Disaster Management, New Delhi is conducting three weeks online National Training Program on 'Hydro-Meteorological and Extreme Events Disaster Risk Management’, from June 1, 2020.

The programme is being organized with an aim of updating the knowledge on risks due to extreme climatic events and facilitating the way forward towards better plans and strategies for disaster risk management, adaptation and mitigation.

“The event is being joined by about 150 participants from IITs, NITs, IIMs and different education and non-educational bodies across the country who are connecting through online mode owing to the prevailing threat of COVID-19,” said IIT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar.

IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain inaugurated the training programme which commenced with the talk by Maj Gen Manoj Kumar Bindal, executive director, NIDM.

Prof Anil Gupta of NIDM in his lecture on climate change extremes and disaster risk management provided insights about India's plans and policies to tackle the forthcoming challenges due to climate change.

“This training programme will be hosting lectures of more than 30 scientists, academicians and researchers from the world where the participants will not only be taught about the theoretical aspects of climate change and disaster risk management but also practical knowledge through hands-on projects and assignments,” Kumar said.