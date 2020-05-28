Conduct exams afresh, need facilities of institutes: Indore administration tells IIM and IIT

Indore: District administration has asked the Indian Institute of Management-Indore and Indian Institute of Technology-Indore to plan their exams afresh as the facilities of the institute would be used as COVID-Care Centre.

In a meeting of officials and public representatives, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani said facilities of IIM and IIT would be used soon for the COVID patients.

“In the first phase, these institutes will be used for quarantining patients and facilities for treatment of the patients will also be arranged there,” he said adding “Steps need to be taken to enhance treatment facilities in Indore and World Health Organization and ICMR have predicted that number of patients would be increased to 15000 in June-July.”

Administration has also started dedicating three floors of the seven-storey MY Hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal said that they have proposed to reserve 1516 beds of COVID-19 patients in associated hospitals of the college.

“As many as 350 beds, including 100 ICU beds will be reserved in MY Hospital while about 400 beds will be reserved in Super Speciality Hospital,” she told media.