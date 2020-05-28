Coronavirus in Indore: Cheer in COVID front as 113 discharged

Indore: After a gap of a fortnight, Indore saw a silver line amid the dark clouds of increasing COVID-19 patients, as 113 patients were discharged from three hospitals in the city on Thursday. The discharged includes a 34-day old boy, who was 12-day old at the time of being infected and admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a 86-year-old man was also discharged from the hospital and was the oldest patient to get discharged on Thursday.

Highest 107 patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital, 5 were discharged from Choithram Hospital and 1 was discharged from MTH.

According to Chief Operating Officer of Shri Aurobindo Hospital Rajeev Singh, the discharged patients also include patients of Ujjain and Mandsaur. “A couple of patients were those admitted as suspected patient but were discharged on getting negative report while some were discharged on the basis of new discharge policy about asymptomatic patients,” he said.

The 34-day old baby had got infected through his maternal grandfather and grandmother, who were tested positive initially in the house.

Her mother had come to Indore from Ahmedabad before lockdown for delivery but got infected. Both mother and son were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Similarly, a patient was also discharged who had paralysis and he was discharged from the hospital on a stretcher.