Indore News: Woman Returning From Police Station, Stabbed By Husband’s Friends

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman returning from police station was stabbed by her husband’s friends in Pardesipura police station area on Saturday night. The woman claimed that the accused live in her neighbourhood and attacked her without any reason.

According to the police, Poonam, a resident of Firoz Gandhi Nagar, lodged a complaint stating that she was returning home from the police station. As soon as she reached near Malwa Mill crematorium, her husband's friends Adarsh Tiwari and Raj Verma came from behind and pushed her without any reason. They abused her and when she objected, they attacked her with a knife, causing her injuries.

Pardesipura police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that the accused told police that the woman first passed comments on them, leading to an argument between them.

The woman had come to the police station regarding a different case filed by her against her mother-in-law over domestic abuse. Her husband Dilip Soni was a listed goon of the area and had committed suicide earlier.

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 118(1), 296, 351(3), 3(5) of the BNS and further investigation is underway. The incident raises serious quetions about public safety in the city.

[Story by Staff Reporter]