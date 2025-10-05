Indore News: Nearly 50% Suicides In City Linked To Family Problems Reveals NCRB Report | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Almost half of all suicides reported in Indore during 2023 were due to family-related issues, making it the leading cause of self-harm in the city, according to data recently released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The city recorded 717 suicide cases in 2023, compared to 746 in 2022, marking a 3.9% decline. Despite the slight dip, the numbers remain a cause of concern for mental health professionals and authorities.

Psychiatrist Dr Ramgulam Razdan, former HoD psychiatry in MGM Medical College, said that the drop in suicide cases could be attributed to ongoing awareness campaigns and restricted access to harmful substances.

Of the total suicides, 344 cases (47.9%) were attributed to family problems, indicating the growing stress and emotional challenges within households. Experts say unresolved domestic disputes, financial pressures, and lack of emotional support often push individuals to the edge.

Family disputes are emerging as a silent epidemic. Early intervention through mediation and mental health support can save lives, Dr. Razdan emphasised.

Dr Razdan said that in modern nuclear families, a lack of communication and emotional bonding between spouses is contributing to rising mental stress. Earlier, people living in joint families had others to talk to and express themselves. Now, work-centric lives have created communication barriers, leaving many disputes unresolved, he said.

The data further reveals that 82 suicides were committed due to drug or alcohol addiction, making it the second-highest category. Marriage-related issues claimed 23 lives, all of them women, while love affairs accounted for 22 deaths (12 men and 10 women).

Dr Razdan explained that family structure plays a crucial role in mental well-being. In joint families, women are often more vulnerable as conflicts with mothers-in-law over household chores and customs can lead to depression and suicidal thoughts, he said.

Economic distress, though often considered a major factor, was relatively lower in Indore, only 11 people (all men) took their lives due to bankruptcy or indebtedness. Similarly, illness accounted for 21 cases, while failure in examinations led to 10 suicides.

The NCRB data also highlights a significant gender gap, 556 victims were men, compared to 161 women, suggesting men remain disproportionately affected.

If someone expresses feeling of hopelessness, seek help

Dr Razdan further advised people to stay alert to warning signs of suicidal tendencies. If someone expresses feelings of hopelessness, talks about life being meaningless, or withdraws socially, it s a red flag. Friends and family should engage with the person, listen empathetically, and seek help from mental health professionals or helpline services, he added.

[Story by Aman Sharma]