Humanity amid Coronavirus: Indore cops arrest thief, give ration to family

Indore: Normally, police do not bother about what happens to the family after they have arrested an accused. However, this was not the case in with Aerodrome police station on Wednesday, where they went out of the way to help the family of a thief they had arrested.

According to Aerodrome police station in-charge, Ashok Patidar, Rohit Balai(21) was arrested for entering inside a flat in a building in Scheme No 51. The complainant informed the police that the lock of his tenant's (Satish Vishwakarma) house was broken. The police reached there and when they went inside they found Rohit inside the flat and arrested him.

Later Rohit's family members visited the police station and stated the financial crisis had forced Rohit to steal. Hearing this, the police helped the family and provided them with a food packet, so that the family does not suffer while Rohit is in jail, TI Patidar said.