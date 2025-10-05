Indore News: Avoid Restricted Routes Today For Women's World Cup Match In Holkar Stadium

Indore News: Avoid Restricted Routes Today For Women's Wc Match In Holkar Stadium | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic diversion have been made for the second match in the city at Holkar Stadium between South Africa and New Zealand scheduled on Monday.

The city’s traffic and diversion plan will be as follows:

Entry routes for spectators

• Visitors coming from Hukumchand Ghantaghar and Pancham Ki Phel will enter via Janjeerwala Square.

• Those coming from Lantern Square can walk towards the stadium.

Restricted Routes

• Lantern Square to Janjeerwala Square will be closed from 1 PM until one hour after the match ends. Only pass holders and emergency vehicles will be allowed.

• Loading vehicles will not be allowed on MG Road, Racecourse Road, Bhandari Bridge and Rajkumar Bridge Circle.

Diversion Plan

• Except city buses, pass holders and emergency vehicles (ambulance, fire brigade), other passenger vehicles will be diverted from Regal Square towards Madhumilan Square. Senior citizens and disabled persons may be allowed in auto rickshaws.

• Traffic from Geeta Bhavan to Ghantaghar Square can move via Dhakkanwala Kuan to Madhumilan Square.

• From Regal Square, traffic for MG Road, High Court, Palasia will be diverted to Madhumilan Square.

• Vehicles from Vijay Nagar via Industry House towards Rajkumar Bridge to Marimata Square will use LIG Square–Patnipura–Subhash Nagar–Kulkarni Bhata Bridge.

• From Regal to Palasia, vehicles can use White Church and AB Road.

• From Malwa Mill to Janjeerwala, Ghantaghar, Industry House, vehicles can use Patnipura, LIG, AB Road.

• From Shelby Hospital to Janjeerwala Square towards Lantern Square, traffic can move via Bafna Bungalow to New Palasia Road.

Parking Sites:

• Yeshwant Club (only pass holders)

• Abhay Prashal & ITC (only pass holders)

• Basketball Complex (only pass holders)

• Vivekanand School (only pass holders)

• IDA Campus (only pass holders)

• Bal Vinay Mandir School (all, first-come basis)

• SGSITS Campus (all, first-come basis)

• Pancham Ki Phel Ground (all, first-come basis)

Routes to be avoided

• From Palasia to Ghantaghar, High Court, and Regal Square.

• Malwa Mill to Lantern Square/High Court, Geeta Bhavan to Ghantaghar, and Malwa Mill to Janjeerwala routes.

• City buses will drop passengers near Ghantaghar and High Court Square, from where they can walk to the stadium.

[Story by Staff Reporter]