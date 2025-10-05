MP News: Two Robbery Accused Held In Sendhwa; ₹10cr Gold, 3.5l Cash, Arms Seized |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police on Sunday arrested two accused and recovered looted 9.42 kilograms of gold worth Rs 10 crore, Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from Balsamud RTO checkpost.

According to SDOP Ajay Waghmare, a joint team of Nangalwadi, Sendhwa city and rural police stations was formed on the instructions of Nimar Range DIG Siddharth Bahuguna.

The team arrested Mangilal Kanaram (22), of Jodhpur Rajasthan and Vikram Jat (19), of Gana Magra, Jodhpur, Rajasthan who were coming towards Indore from Maharashtra in a bus.

As per reports, the robbery took place on September 13 near a toll plaza in Samayapura police station area in Trichy district, Tamil Nadu. A jewellery merchant, Gunavantha, of Chennai was travelling from Dindigul to Chennai with one Mahesh and his driver Pradeep, when they were stopped by a four-wheeler.

As many as seven accused sprayed chilli powder and looted gold at gunpoint. All seven accused are residents of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They were booked under Section 309(4) of the BNS.

Two days after the incident, Tamil Nadu police arrested five accused including Banaram, Kailash, Hanuman, Manish and Sohel Khan. However, two still remained at large. Police had been long searching for the accused in seven states.

After the arrest of two remaining accused from Sendhwa, a special team from Tamil Nadu's Trichy district arrived at the scene. After being produced in court, the accused will be handed over to the Tamil Nadu Police on transit remand.

SDOP Ajay Waghmare, along with Nagalwadi police station in-charge Madhav Singh Thakur, rural police station in-charge Baljeet Singh Bisen and teams from the city and Balsamud outposts contributed to the action.

During interrogation, accused Mangilal confessed that he had melted some of the stolen gold in Mumbai and converted it into biscuits. He also donated approximately Rs 11 lakh in cash to the needy and cow shelters in various places, including Haryana, Morena and Gwalior.

Seized items

11 gold biscuits, weighing 2.4 kilogram seized

176 gold bangles, weighing 3.4 kg seized

Gold rings weighing 646 grams

Gold bracelets weighing 853 grams

Gold jewellery weighing 781 grams

Gold necklaces weighing 1.2 kg

3.5 lakh in cash

One country-made pistol

Two live cartridges

One mobile phone worth Rs 20k

[Story by FP News Service]