Madhya Pradesh: Raj Bhawan in containment area; how cabinet will be expanded

BHOPAL: At a time when the government is preparing for the ministry expansion seven people in Raj Bhawan have tested positive for COVID-19.

The incident has stirred up a hornet’s nest and thrown the government into confusion over how to hold the swearing-in ceremony.

After seven people who live in the staff quarters at Raj Bhawan tested positive for the disease, others have been quarantined.

According to rules, one-km area where a corona patient is found is put under containment zone.

After Raj Bhawan has been declared a containment zone, the plan to hold a big function like swearing-in ceremony has raised several questions over the arrangements for tackling the corona pandemic.

According to officials in Raj Bhawan, the area where staff quarters stand has been sealed.

There will be no problem in holding any function at the office in Raj Bhawan, they said.

Nevertheless, those who live on the campus of Raj Bhawan were in continuous touch with ones who tested for corona positive.

So, there is fear among the employees in Raj Bhawan. Earlier, when principal secretary Pallavi Jain Govil tested positive for the disease there was a great hue and cry at Raj Bhawan where she had visited the day before she tested positive.

Governor Lalji Tandon together with many officers tested. Nevertheless, nobody was found positive at the Governor’s House at that time.

According to reports, spread of the disease in Raj Bhawan is connected to Jehangirabad.