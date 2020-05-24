Bhopal: Call of duty more important than celebrating Eid, say couples serving as corona warriors

BHOPAL: Meet frontline corona warrior couples: Dr Nikhat and Captain Majid Akhtar, Irshad Wali and Sufiyah Faruqui Wali on this Eid.

Dr Nikhat is a senior medical officer in medical oncology department at Jawahar Lal Nehru Cancer Hospital and Captain Majid is a pilot working for the state government.

Irshad Wali is DIG Bhopal and his wife Sufiyah Faruqui Wali is MD in Seeds Corporation. All of them have decided not to celebrate Eid, because they have to work on that day.

Dr Nikhat lives with husband, mother-in-law and a son. She shifted her mother-in-law and son to her parents and sister-in-law, respectively.

Immediately after the pandemic burnt its way to the state, her husband flew with the swab samples of corona patients and she went to hospital.

“After coming from hospital, we are virtually in quarantine,” she told Free Press. They did not meet their family members for more than a month. Nevertheless, once they met their son who was in a car.

They speak to their family members through video calling or on phone, the doctor said.

“We feel bad, but we are glad that we are working for a cause,” she said.

Nevertheless, the most difficult period has been over, and now, they can meet each other, because wearing mask and following social-distancing norms have become part of daily life.

Wearing PPE kits for eight hours is very difficult, because temperature has increased. To serve patients is on top priority, she said, adding that, in school, she was taught duty before pleasure, and she still follows it.

They will neither celebrate Eid nor wear new clothes and help the poor on the day.

Captain Majid Akhtar said, “It is our social responsibility. It is almost 50 days that he has not met his mother and son.” He talks to them on phone. “Of course, we are missing them,” he said.

He was in home quarantine for 14 day, but passing time was difficult. “My wife and I have maintained social distancing,” Mazid said with a smile.

Similarly, DIG, Bhopal Irshad Wali has not been to home since the lockdown began. He goes home to meet his eight-year-old son and four-year-old daughter twice a day maintaining social-distancing norms.

Irshad told Free Press that he would not celebrate Eid, because he would be on duty, but he would meet his wife children. “We generally meet after Eid Namaz, and there is no police intervention,” he said.

But unfortunately, this year, they will have to intervene and deal tactfully with people. So, their presence is important in the field, and they will try to maintain peace by making announcements, he said.

“Earlier, we used to meet collogues on the day, but no one can meet anyone this year. So we will miss them,” Irshad said.

Since Seeds Corporation is also part of essential services she goes to office daily leaving her children to the care of domestic helps from 10am to 5pm.

After coming from office, she sanitises herself and then hugs the children.

She said she would celebrate Eid with children and talk to other family members on phone. She said she would apply ‘Mehndi’ on the hands of her daughter because she had promised it to her. She said they would miss the company of their father. “Raunak to logo se hi hoti hai… (Only presence of people makes Eid delightful). But I will miss it, Sufiyah said.