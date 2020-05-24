Eid amidst lockdown in Bhopal: No glitter & gleam but spirit of celebration lives on

BHOPAL: The Eid this year will be different. There will be no namaz assembly at the Eidgah and no new clothes to flaunt. The festival has been shadowed upon by the Covid 19 pandemic but the celebratory spirit has not.

“Eid is celebrated as a reward after 30 days of fasting and prayers. We have completed it successfully. The only difference this Eid will be that there will be no new glittering clothes, new shoes, perfumes and lavish parties,” said Shaukat Mohammad Khan. But that does not diminish our spirit because that money is now being used for welfare of people who need it more than us, he added.

Appeals made by Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi and other clerics have gone down well with the Muslims and all are prepared to offer Eid namaz at home. Moreover, this Eid will be different as there would be no hugs and social distancing would prevail due to corona pandemic guidelines.

‘We used to visit our uncle’s place to wish him Eid and take our Eidi while returning from Eidgah every year. This will not happen this year as we will not go to Eidgah,’ said 15 year old Zubair in a depressed tone.

However, he is cheered up by his father who adds that the family will wish them through video call he will ensure that his Eidi is transferred online.

Market goes silent: No hustle and bustle of Eid shopping

The last week of Ramzaan- when the markets used to swell with people- turned out to be a low key affair this year- courtesy Covid 19. Even a day before Eid, called Chand Raat, markets remained deserted.

Earlier, markets in the old city used to remain overcrowded till late night with people buying things from clothes to edibles. However, this year due to lockdown and corona guidelines people have refrained from shopping.

‘We couldn’t offer namaz at the mosques due to lockdown. Whole world is going through tough times and people in large numbers are suffering. How can we celebrate in these conditions,’ said Iqbal, a teacher. We have decided to distribute ration packets in and around Bhopal to people who are suffering due to extended lockdown, he added.

Jawed Beg said that there was no question of indulging in any sort of shopping. ‘I have been part of people providing relief to labourers returning back to their homes without any facilities,’ he said. The money saved from lavish celebrations will be used to serve the humanity, he added.

‘This year was bad for us. Our Eid business is almost zero. Because of lockdown wedding season too has gone without any business,‘ Rajesh Agarwal, seller of readymade garments.