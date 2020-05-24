Madhya Pradesh: Publicity Department's outreach during COVID-19, delivering information via social media platforms

At a time when the print and electronic media are using the social media platforms for dissemination of information of public interest, the State Govt. Public Relation Department is also not far behind.

At the time of the outbreak of Novel Corona Virus around March in the city, the public wanted to know more about the disease and the measures being taken up to combat it, and the department made its presence felt in the social media in a significant way. The department has its own Facebook page and Twitter handle and it also plays a major role in operating the Twitter handle of the Collector and the Divisional Commissioner. At present, information is also being disseminated instantly through WhatsApp to various representatives of social media including all print and electronic media. The department is also providing photo and video coverage of the activities of the government to the media continuously. In this difficult period when the corona pandemic is spreading and physical movement is difficult due to lockdown, the department sends daily notifications to over one thousand representative of the media by email.

Dr RR Patel, joint director Public Relations Department Indore Division said they are getting good results for their efforts. Many positive posts and videos released by Public Relations Department are going viral. It is reaching thousands of followers. Many posts have reached millions of viewers, Patel added.