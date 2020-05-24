Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 suspect RPF Sub-Inspector from Khandwa dies; son tests positive

Khandwa: COVID-19 suspect Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector from Khandwa who was undergoing treatment in Indore died on Sunday morning. He was 58 and was referred to Indore after his condition deteriorated.

Khandwa epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma informed that the deceased's son has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment, while the department is still awaiting the deceased's test report.

Dr Sharma added that victim’s other family members are also put under home quarantine and their samples are sent for examination. Further course of action will be taken based on the reports.

Dr Sharma said that the deceased was admitted to the district hospital in Khandwa after his oxygen saturation levels dropped as low as 40 percent. His oxygen level went up to 80 per cent after doctors put him on a ventilator. However, after sometime, his condition again started worsening. Doctors at the district hospital referred him to Indore where he died while undergoing treatment.

Dr Sharma said that victim had preliminary COVID-19 symptoms and his sample was collected on May 18 along with his son's. Health department got his son’s report and he was admitted immediately, but the deceased’s report is still awaiting.

RPF in-charge Mahendra Singh Khoja said that victim was on duty till May 13. He was sent on leave after he felt unwell. Keeping a tab on the situation, entire RPF staff was asked to undergo the test.