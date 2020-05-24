Indore: Khandwa villagers assemble a foot-operated washbasin to sanitise people coming in their village amid coronavirus pandemic

Khandwa: Amidst coronavirus outbreak in the country, Indians in rural areas are coming with new “jugad” every day that enables them to fight against deadly COVID-19.

People of small Mandwa village, situated about 35-kilometre away from district headquarters have come up with one such jugad where people have developed a foot-operable washbasin that would come handy in the fight against COVID-19. This set-up helps people avoid any contact with the water source or the soap dispenser by hand. The footage shows how this is easily operated using legs. Villagers have named their jugad as “Tappi Naal” or foot-operated washbasin set-up.

Villagers' jugad surprised many in the town as they don’t have resources, they don’t have equipment available as in the town or cities, but one thing they had is passion and diligence and that helped them to overcome the pandemic.