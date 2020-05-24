Coronavirus in Indore: Special Air India flight carrying 93 passengers from London lands at Indore Airport

Indore: A special evacuation non-scheduled commercial flight of Air India coming from London via Mumbai landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Sunday morning at 7.45 am.

The flight had 93 passengers, which were later taken for the primary health check-up. Some passengers downloaded 'Aarogya setu App' at the airport only. Airport director Arysma Sanyal informed that passengers temperature temperature was checked with a thermal gun and status of Aarogya Setu App was also examined.