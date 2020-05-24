Coronavirus in Indore: Special Air India flight carrying 93 passengers from London lands at Indore Airport

Indore: A special evacuation non-scheduled commercial flight of Air India coming from London via Mumbai landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Sunday morning at 7.45 am.
The flight had 93 passengers, which were later taken for the primary health check-up. Some passengers downloaded 'Aarogya setu App' at the airport only. Airport director Arysma Sanyal informed that passengers temperature temperature was checked with a thermal gun and status of Aarogya Setu App was also examined.
Sources said that no symptomatic passengers were found. Later all the passengers were taken for 14 days mandatory institutional quarantine at Hotel Amar Vilas and Hotel Regenta.
Among the passengers, there are some from other neighbouring states also. These passengers will be allowed to move go to their respective states after 24 hours quarantine. At the time of arrival of the flight, officer from district administration and State Health Department were present.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)