Indore: Special flight under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ coming from London to land tomorrow, 14-day quarantine for passengers

Indore: Passengers of the special evacuation non-scheduled commercial flight, which is arriving on Sunday, will be kept in 14-day quarantine on paid basis. However, the passengers of other district will be kept in quarantine for 24-hour and thereafter be allowed to move on further.

Under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, the special flight coming from London via Mumbai will land at city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Sunday morning at 5.45 am. The flight will be carrying 102 passengers of the State and also nearby States. After completing the necessary procedures the passengers will be taken from the Airport for mandatory quarantine.

District Collector Manish Singh said the passengers of the district will have to stay for a 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine and the passengers of the other district will have to be in 24-hour quarantine. For the passengers of the district, the arrangement of quarantine is arranged at Hotel Amar Vilas by paying Rs 28,000 and at hotel Regenta located at Bypass by paying Rs 30,000 for 14 days. From the district Administration ADM, BBS Tomar, will be present at the airport at the time of landing of the flight.

It may be noted that Air India is operating a special evacuation non-scheduled commercial flight from London to Indore via Mumbai. The flight AI-1440 will leave Mumbai at 4.30 am and arrive in the city at 5.45 am. The return flight, AI-1439, will depart from the city at 6. 45 am and land at 8 am in Mumbai.