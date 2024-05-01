 MP: 219 Candidates Selected For Assistant District Prosecution Officer Post
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission declares selection list after Election Commission's go ahead

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | MPPSC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After obtaining permission from the Election Commission, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared the selection list containing names of 219 candidates who took the assistant district public prosecution officer exam-2021.

The MPPSC had issued notification in 2021 inviting applications for 256 ADPO posts. The exam was conducted in December 18, 2022 and the results were declared in January 4, 2023. The interviews were held from March 3 to April 4 this year.

Dividing the posts in two parts using the 87-13 per cent formula, the MPPSC declared the results of main part (87 per cent) and withheld the provisional part (13).

Total 223 posts were in the main part, but three to four posts which were reserved for Persons with Disability could not be filled as candidates were not found eligible for the post.

Last exam for ADPO posts was held in 2015. For past many years, ADPO exam could not be held. Though ADPO exam notification was issued in 2021, it took almost three years for MPPSC to complete the selection process.

As model code of conduct is in force due to Lok Sabha elections, the MPPSC took permission from the EC for release the selection list.

