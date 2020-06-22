MP Governor Lalji Tandon's condition improving but still on ventilator support

The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is improving, but he is still on ventilator support, a hospital official said on Monday.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

The MP governor's kidney and liver functions are stable. However, he is still on supportive ventilation, Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

"Tandon's condition is on an improving trend but he still has lung problem. We are working on it," Kapoor said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had paid visit to the ailing governor in Lucknow on Wednesday. He reported his condition to be stable and prayed for his speedy recovery.