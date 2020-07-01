Indore: Vicky Soni, son of Jitu Soni surrenders at Kanadia police station

Jitu alias Jitendra Soni was arrested by Crime Branch from his ancestral village Dhargni in Amreli district in Gujrat on June 28. The Crime Branch of Indore Police has arrested him connection with the honey trap case, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hari Narayan Chari Mishra.

Soni had come into limelight after releasing several videos, and audiotapes related to the case. A prize of Rs 1 lakh had been placed on the arrest of Soni by the police. He was accused of blackmailing a Hindi daily owner, along with several cases of blackmail, fraud, gang rape, extortion, among other crime.

Earlier, the state police had extracted more than 4,000 files from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused arrested in the alleged honey trapping case. The recovered files include audio recordings, video clips, and screenshots of chats, with many of them said to be objectionable in nature, a source said. According to sources, the material was used to allegedly blackmail bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen in the state. The incident had come to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral.

Kanadia Police said that on the night of 30 November, when Jeetu was hit by Soni's at hotel My Home, the police team also raided Jeetu's house in the night. Meanwhile, the police were about to launch search operation for Jeetu. Then Vicky, Lucky, Jignesh, along with the soldiers, misbehaved with the police and dodged them from entering the house. Many cartridges and illegal pistols were found from his house in the search. After this, a case was filed against them. Following which they absconded and now manhunt has been launched for Lucky and Jignesh .

Jitu alias Jitendra Soni was absconding in 64 criminal cases of hostage, human trafficking, robbery in Hotel My Home. He was brought to Indore and presented in court, until July 3, the police has been placed on remand. he was kept in the custody of the Women's Police Station. According to Crime Branch ASP Rajesh Dandotia, after the arrest of Mahendra Soni, six locations of Jitu were reported.

History of Sonis:

On December 1, 2019, the police was informed that a dance bar is being run by the owner of Lokswami newspaper Jitu Soni and others in the My Home Hotel without permission where many young women are working as hostages. Illegal activities are also being conducted in the hotel. A joint team of police and administration raided the My Home Hotel near the Geeta Bhawan intersection. Upon searching the hotel, 67 girls were found in small rooms from other states and from very poor homes. Through bouncers and other persons, these girls were also taken hostage and sexually abused.

